Barbara Stengel


1923 - 2020
Barbara Stengel Obituary
Barbara Stengel

West Lafayette -

Barbara Stengel, age 96 of Bridgeport, CT, formerly of West Lafayette, IN died on April 12, 2020.

Born on November 11, 1923, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late John Nent and Rosalia Petrich Nent. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Nent, Jr., who died in World War II.

She was raised and educated in Chicago. She attended Chicago Technical College where she studied Engineering Drawing. Her marriage, September 1, 1946, was to John Stengel. Together they had three children, Susan, Nicholas and Adrienne.

In Chicago she was an active member of the Grace Baptist Church, later the First Baptist Church of Norridge. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was active in the Youth Group.

In 1969 she and her family moved to Boulder, Colorado where they lived for the next 34 years. In Colorado she worked for Gardner-Denver for 12 years as a Technical Illustrator and Writer where she distinguished herself for her meticulous attention to detail and her dedication to her work. She later worked for Ball Aerospace for another 12 years in the Publication Dept.

Due to John's failing health, she and John moved to West Lafayette, Indiana to be near their younger daughter, Adrienne (husband, Alan) in 2003. Adrienne passed away in 2006 following a long battle with breast cancer. In West Lafayette she and John joined the First United Methodist Church where they enjoyed the fellowship of new friends. John passed away in 2009, followed shortly by her son, Nick (wife, Susan C.), in 2014.

Barbara's joy was in nature, artwork (pastels and watercolor), writing, reading, traveling, and gathering the family for special celebrations.

Surviving are her elder daughter, Susan R. Stengel, (husband, Frank Dudás) of Bridgeport, CT, Susan C. Stengel (daughter-in-law), a granddaughter, Erica Sawers (husband, Mark), of Edgartown, MA, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren and three step- great-grandchildren.

Due to the current health emergency, a private service with interment in Grand View Cemetery at West Lafayette, IN will be held. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Stengel family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
