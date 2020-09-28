Barbara Vavas Clark
There was rejoicing in heaven Sept. 25, 2020 as Barbara Vavas Clark was called home to be with the Lord. She lived with great faith believing Jesus is the Resurrection and the Life.
Barbara was born in Crawfordsville, IN on Sept. 29, 1932 to Louis Vavas and Nina Swank Vavas Waymire. She graduated from Veedersburg High School in 1950. Barbara was high school secretary at Veedersburg High School 3 years and Fountain Central High School for 35 years upon her retirement in 1998. She was secretary for Wabash River Valley Conference for 32 years.
Barbara was an active member of Veedersburg United Methodist Church. She was a woman of prayer and her desire was that others would know Jesus.
Barbara married the love of her life, Herschel Carlos Clark, Oct 8, 1950 who proceeded her in death in 1985. Those to cherish her godly legacy include a daughter Deborah Clark Taylor of Louisville, KY and Diane Clark Lyons (Bob) of Greenville, NC, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, nieces Beth Allen and Lisa Nordi, and special friend Russell Reed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg on Sunday, October 4th at 1:30 p.m. with Gary Johnson officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Western Indiana Community Foundation to the Fountain Central Herschel and Barbara Clark Scholarship or to the ministry of choice. Dickerson Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or share a memory, visit www.dickersonfuneralhome.com
. Barbara lived and died with her eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of her faith. She fought the good fight and finished the course, having kept the faith … to and for the glory of God.
Special thanks for the many expressions of love…it's been overwhelming!