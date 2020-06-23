Barbra Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbra Roberts

Lafayette - Barbra J. Roberts, 94, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.

She was born August 28, 1925 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Edward and Inez (Stiles) Sutorius. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis. Barbra worked as a Bookkeeper for Dillon's Hardware for 25 years.

On January 12, 1946 she married Herbert A. Roberts in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1998.

Barbra was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed collecting birds of any kind.

Surviving are her children: David (Mary Lou) Roberts of Shadeland, Pamela Roberts of Lafayette and Annette (Robert) Plante of West Point; She is also survived by grandchildren: Dave Roberts of West Point, Crystal Roberts of Lafayette, Allie Sheets of Lafayette, Tom Plante of Lafayette, Tim Plante of West Point, Terry Plante of Attica and Kyle Plante of West Point and 14 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Herbert, she is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Ed Sutorius, Kathrine Yates and John Sutorius.

Visitation will be held 1pm - 2pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved