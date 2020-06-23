Barbra Roberts
Lafayette - Barbra J. Roberts, 94, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
She was born August 28, 1925 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Edward and Inez (Stiles) Sutorius. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis. Barbra worked as a Bookkeeper for Dillon's Hardware for 25 years.
On January 12, 1946 she married Herbert A. Roberts in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1998.
Barbra was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed collecting birds of any kind.
Surviving are her children: David (Mary Lou) Roberts of Shadeland, Pamela Roberts of Lafayette and Annette (Robert) Plante of West Point; She is also survived by grandchildren: Dave Roberts of West Point, Crystal Roberts of Lafayette, Allie Sheets of Lafayette, Tom Plante of Lafayette, Tim Plante of West Point, Terry Plante of Attica and Kyle Plante of West Point and 14 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Herbert, she is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Ed Sutorius, Kathrine Yates and John Sutorius.
Visitation will be held 1pm - 2pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.