Lafayette - Barney Harl Perkins, 84, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.



He was born April 19, 1935 in Osceola, TX to O.D. Perkins and Ruby (Jean) Perkins. On December 10, 1955 he married Virginia (Pater) in Harlington, TX and she survives.



Barney was a graduate of Clovis High School in Clovis CA. He continued his education graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical engineering from Fresno State University. He actively served in the United States Air Force from October 29, 1954 to January 26, 1956. He worked for the Air Force as a civilian electrical engineer until 1970, and continued his service in the Reserves until 1976. After retiring from the military, Barney worked for Caterpillar as a Project Manager on the construction of several Caterpillar buildings especially Lafayette.



He enjoyed sports including tennis, golf, basketball, baseball and softball. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in their sports.



Along with his wife Virginia he is survived by his children: Barney (Jill) Perkins II and Kandee (Tony Peden) Hogg both of Lafayette; siblings Marquita (Larry) Taylor of TX and James Perkins of Fresno, CA. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Joshua (Kristen) Perkins, Nicole (Liz) Perkins and Mystee (Jamie) Dossey; and ten great-grandchildren: Isabella, Colton, Addyson, Kinsley, Lillian, Jude and Nora Perkins, Jaicee, Josiee and Jaxiee Dossey.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Wesley and sister Peggy.



Funeral service will be held 1pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Faith Church East with Pastor Trey Garner officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Joyful Journey - 600 Lindberg Rd. West Lafayette, IN 47906. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on July 23, 2019