Barry C. Dana-Bashian
Rowlett - Barry C. Dana-Bashian died Sunday, February 3rd at the age of 56. Barry was born on November 1, 1962 in Lafayette, Indiana to Carol (Winnell) and John Dana-Bashian. Barry graduated from Purdue University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Over the course of his career in Texas, he worked for Rockwell International, Raytheon, and L-3 Communications, specializing in communications systems on military aircraft. Barry married the love of his life, Tammy, on June 10, 1995. Barry was a lifelong Boy Scout, earning his Eagle Scout in 1980. He served as Den Leader, Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, and Scoutmaster for both of his sons, as well as serving as the Recruitment Chair and a Unit Commissioner for the Duck Creek District, amongst other roles. He earned a number of Scouting awards, including the District Award of Merit, Wood Badge, and the Silver Beaver, Boy Scouts' highest honor. He also founded a Troop and a Venture Crew over his lifetime. His service to the Boy Scouts was one of many avenues his passion for teaching and helping youth grow manifested itself. He also coached baseball, soccer, and basketball for his sons and their peers, read books to students at Kimberlin Academy long after his sons had graduated, and created/managed the DiscoverE program at L-3, which impassioned kids to study engineering. His dedication to service and education left a lasting impact on everyone he touched. Barry was a lifelong blood donor and, following his diagnosis in 2014 of leukemia, became an active participant in Light the Night, a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society benefit. Barry survived his leukemia with a stem-cell transplant from his oldest son Mitchell. He recovered from his illness to live the last years of his life as a proud dad of both TCU and A&M students, accompanying his wife Mayor Tammy as the inimitable First Gentleman of Rowlett, and grooming his eternally present mustache. He is remembered as a person who went out of his way to help those around him, no matter the circumstances. His irrepressible sense of humor manifested itself through his BDJs (Bad Dad Jokes) and his handiness was the source of endless entertainment for his family. Barry is predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife Tammy Dana-Bashian, his two sons Mitchell (Lindsay) and Clayton Dana-Bashian, his grandchildren Reid Smith and Emma Dana-Bashian, his brother David Dana-Bashian, his sister Diane Brown, and nephew Chris Brown. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at the First Rowlett United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dretha Burris officiating. There will be a gathering following the service for family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to benefit the Barry Dana-Bashian Foundation, which will provide scholarships to local Scouts for the completion of their Eagle Scout Service Projects, at https://donorbox.org/thebarrydanabashianfoundation or by envelope at the service.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019