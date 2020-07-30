Barry Dean Kemple



Earl Park - Barry Dean Kemple, 62, died unexpectedly at 8:51 pm on Friday July 17th in rural Warren County. He was born on February 17,1958 in Lafayette to the late Monroe Kemple and Jodie Fathman.



Barry was a primarily self taught jack of all trades, master of most - a pillar of strength, help, and inspiration for all around him. His ingenuity and fathomless curiosity led him through many fields of expertise; he was a carpenter, plumber, electrician, communications & IT technician, and mechanic. He was the friend to call if you ever had a problem or a question, and his absence will be sorely felt.



Three of his more demanding triumphs survive him - his children whom he raised alone after himself surviving his late wife Louann Kemple, née Watts. They are his son Zachary Kemple of Earl Park, and daughters Emma Kemple of Earl Park and Ashley Kemple of Pigeon Forge, TN. He was further blessed with one grandchild Louann Hammons, and leave behind his two younger brothers Martin (Connie Sue) Kemple of Montmorenci and Michael Kemple of Monticello.



Graveside services will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Thursday, August 6, at 2 p.m.



Arrangements are entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette, IN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store