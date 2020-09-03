Barry Michael
Rural Frankfort - Barry Daniel Michael, 76, of rural Frankfort, passed away on September 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Frankfort, on June 2, 1944 to Bernard Eugene and Kathleen (Dorsey) Michael; his mother survives. Barry's first marriage was to Marilyn Faye Shouse; they later divorced. His second marriage was to Linda Anne Hopkins, on April 23, 1983, at the Redemption Lutheran Church in Philadelphia, PA; she survives.
Barry took a few college courses at Purdue University before entering the U.S. Air Force serving his country from 1963-1967 and was honorably discharged. He received most of his post-high school education, working on radar systems on fighter jets. While living in Indiana, he was employed for a number of years at Purdue university on their Van de Graaff accelerator. For a while, he owned and operated a small engine repair shop in Rossville as well as served on the Rossville Volunteer Fire Department. In 1981, Barry took a job with Dr. Robert Goodman at the University of Pennsylvania where he maintained and repaired radiation therapy equipment. He continued to work with Dr. Goodman in this line of work for the remainder of his career moving from Philadelphia, PA, to Alpharetta, GA, then to Crestwood, KY, and finally to New Jersey where he retired in September of 2011. While living in New Jersey, Barry became extensively involved in the local Boy Scout Troop of which his sons were members. Barry also was a member of the Rossville Masonic Lodge and American Legion, former member of the Rossville Volunteer Fire Department and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church and was active in the FFA at the high school.
In addition to his mother, Barry is survived by his wife, Linda Anne of rural Frankfort; children, Daniel Eugene (Margie) Michael of Crawfordsville, Michele Dawn (Joe) Enlow of Waynetown, Joshua Douglas Michael of New Jersey, Matthew Bryan (Rachel) Michael of New Jersey, and Lucas Edward (Danielle) Michael of Kokomo; brother, Craig (Kathy) Michael of rural Frankfort; grandchildren, Keith James, Blake Michael, Cameron Enlow, Sawyer Girton, and Monroe Michael.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife and a brother, Mark Michael.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home~Rossville Chapel. A Masonic service will follow the visitation at 4:30pm. Funeral services will be on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Pastor Donna Enersen will officiate. Burial will follow at Kilmore Cemetery in Kilmore, IN.
