Becky Bahler Cochran
Lafayette - Becky Bahler Cochran, 77, passed away Monday, October 21 at her home in Lafayette, Indiana, after a short battle against cancer. Her faith in God carried her through her life until the very end. Everyone who knew Becky could always count on a prayer. She influenced hundreds of young people as a dance teacher, choreographer, Sunday school teacher, PTA president and Cub Scout Den Mother. In 1966, she married the love of her life, Donald M. Cochran of Remington, Indiana where they first lived before moving to Michigan City and later Beverly Shores on Lake Michigan. The couple had three children -- Rhett, Chad and Courtney. Becky taught tap lessons as the owner and choreographer of the Becky Bahler Cochran School of Dance while raising her children.
She participated in local community theatre productions and was cast in several radio, television and film productions. She also was a choreographer for the Miss Indiana Pageant and a consultant for the Miss America Pageant. Despite her busy schedule, Becky always made time to participate in activities with her church and loved attending her children and grandchildren's theater, concert and sporting events. Becky is survived by her sons, Rhett and Chad Cochran, both of Indianapolis, daughter Courtney (Paul) Klepsch of San Diego, grandsons Addison and Dominic Klepsch, sister Brooke Storm of Watseka, Illinois, and brothers Brent of Indianapolis and Blake of Buckley, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2006, parents Bill and Hazel Bahler, and brothers Bryan and Brad Bahler.
A memorial celebration of Becky's life will be held Saturday, November 16 at the First United Methodist Church in Remington, Indiana; Visitation 11-1:30 EST; Service begins at 1:30 EST. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain Park Chatauqua, Mikhail Kostikov, 11446 White Oak Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019