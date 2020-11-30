Bedford Atwell
Lafayette - Atwell, Bedford Lee, 73, formerly of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Bedford was born July 31, 1947 in Lafayette to the late Ureal and Henrietta (Page) Atwell. Bedford proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Although he lived in Arizona for a short period in his life, he moved back to Lafayette—a city he was proud to call his home. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and following the Cubs and Purdue.
Bedford is survived by children, Jeff Atwell of Tucson, AZ and Mara Atwell (Jayce) of Phoenix, AZ; and grandchildren, Ben, Luke and Emersen.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John.
