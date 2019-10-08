|
|
Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Sousley
Lafayette - Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Sousley, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Benjamin Franklin and Astrid Elvera (Curtis) Sousley. Frank graduated from North Liberty High School and received some college credit.
Frank served his country in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945 and then served in the Reserves until 1953. During World War II, he was with the 387th Anti Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion. Frank received the American Theater Ribbon and the EAME Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for his service in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe.
On September 30, 1951, he married Elizabeth Fortney in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2016.
Frank began working for Duncan Meter and then with Landis Gyr as a Meter Standard Technician for 25 years. He retired 1984 and went to work part time for Enterprise RAC.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 11. Frank enjoyed league bowling, going to the Purdue Women's Basketball games with his wife, and watching sports on every television in the house.
Surviving are his children, Michael (Nancy) Sousley of Lafayette and Lorraine (Michael) Williams of Tooele, Utah; his granddaughters, Amanda and Kristy; and his 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Astrid Luxnat.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. David M. Doane officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the March Dimes in loving memory of Frank. You may leave condolences and memories of Frank online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019