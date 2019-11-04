|
|
Benjamin Sayre Jeffries
Lafayette - Benjamin Sayre Jeffries, 47, died from pancreatic cancer on November 1, 2019 in Lafayette, Indiana. He was born in Lafayette on December 1, 1971 to Arliss and Linda Jeffries. He grew up in Dayton, IN and was a 1990 graduate of McCutcheon High School. He worked at CVS for 24 years and at the time of his death was employed by the postal service as a rural mail carrier. Ben was an extremely talented author and had five books published - Act III, a collection of novellas, Lost in the Darkness, Grim Shadows Falling, Vile, and Interview with the Boogeyman. He also wrote thoughtful, in-depth poetry. His books, although uniquely different in subject matter, were written with compassion, depth, and understanding, encouraging the reader to expand their compassion and understanding about what makes people different and unusual and not always socially acceptable. He was a member of the local group 765 Paranormal, investigating paranormal experiences in many local and non-local locations. This was a fascination Ben began as a teenager and he was always happy being with this group of friends in the dark of night searching for involvement in and answers for things beyond the present. This interest is what also focused his writing talents into his books above. Ben was a gentle, loving, creative, intelligent, and giving man and he welcomed many into his heart. Ben and his childhood "cronies," shared many an adventure and these friendships lasted until his death. We especially thank JR, David, Rob and Victor.
On April 20, 2019, Ben married his childhood sweetheart, Leslie Rothenberger, in Lafayette and proved to many that unconditional love is one of life's most amazing miracles. Ben is survived by his wife Leslie, mother Linda, sister Becky Yuill (Damon), sister-in-law Megan, nephews Anthony and Eric Yuill, and Tyler Jeffries, niece Josie Jeffries, stepdaughter Hannah Holmes, stepson Seth Cannon, and a large, loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be lovingly missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his father Arliss Jeffries and his brother Daniel Jeffiies.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 600 Ferry St., Lafayette, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial in the church Memorial Garden will follow the service. Memorial contributions have been designated for the for pancreatic cancer research (Ben donated his corneas and tumor tissue for this research) and St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019