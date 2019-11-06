|
|
Bentura Loya
West Lafayette - Bentura Loya, 61, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Bluffton.
He was born July 14, 1958, in Valle del Rosario, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Roman Loya Morales and Maria de Jesus Loya Chaparro.
On June 4, 1980 married Carmen Vallejo Munoz in Mexico and she survives.
Bentura worked Kelly Construction for 6 years. Surviving along with his wife are his daughters Margarita Loya, Hilda de Aguilar and Isabel de Alvarado all of Mexico. Also surviving are 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. Interment will be in Mexico.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019