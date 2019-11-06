Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Resources
More Obituaries for Bentura Loya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bentura Loya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bentura Loya Obituary
Bentura Loya

West Lafayette - Bentura Loya, 61, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Bluffton.

He was born July 14, 1958, in Valle del Rosario, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Roman Loya Morales and Maria de Jesus Loya Chaparro.

On June 4, 1980 married Carmen Vallejo Munoz in Mexico and she survives.

Bentura worked Kelly Construction for 6 years. Surviving along with his wife are his daughters Margarita Loya, Hilda de Aguilar and Isabel de Alvarado all of Mexico. Also surviving are 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. Interment will be in Mexico.

You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bentura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Download Now