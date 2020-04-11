Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Boniface Cemetery
Bernard Demerly


1930 - 2020
Bernard Demerly Obituary
Bernard Demerly

Lafayette - Bernard J. "Ben" Demerly, 89, of Lafayette passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East. He was born July 27, 1930 in White County, IN, to the late John Bernard Demerly and Margaret Mary Alberts-Demerly. Ben worked for Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette, Farmed, was a Car Salesman and worked at Sarge Oak's Restaurant. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He enjoyed dancing, golfing, farming, gardening and playing cards. Surviving are his children: Patricia "Pat" Nagie (husband, Ken) of Payson, AZ, Janet Proffitt (husband, Jim) of Flora, Bernie Demerly of Frankfort, Debra Swaim (husband, Paul) of Chalmers, Anita Bloyd (husband, Rob) of Battle Ground, Craig Demerly (wife, Candice) of Grand Junction, CO, and Cindy Kenworthy (husband, Mike) of Bringhurst; and sister Helen Rooze of Stockwell. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Ben is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bernard Anthony, Viola McNaughton, Ed Demerly, Rose Mary Schaible, (Bud) Francis Demerly and Harold Demerly. Memorials can be made to the . Private family Graveside Burial at St. Boniface Cemetery. Tuesday, April 14 at 12:30 pm. Father Underwood will officiate. Due to the Corona Virus a Celebration of his Ben's life will take place at a later date to be determined by his family. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
