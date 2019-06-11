|
Bernard Glenn Smith
Lafayette - August 29, 1923 - June 10, 2019
The greatest love story ever told penned its final chapter as Bernard "Barney" Glenn Smith passed from this world directly into the loving arms of his heavenly father. At long last his broken heart has been made whole as he is reunited with his precious bride. He spent his final hours surrounded by his family as they held him close and showered him in love, laughter, gratitude, and tears.
He was welcomed into eternity by countless loved ones including his wife of over 75 years, Edith Eileen (Kenworthy) Smith, his son David William Smith, and Grandson, David Alan Smith. Our deep loss is heavens gain.
Words fail to capture the magnitude of character he exuded. Barney modeled the value of integrity, humility, deep kindness, and hard work as he devoted himself to serving his family in everything that he did. From his careers as a sheet metal worker providing for his family, and building custom windows with his brother in law and nephew at Best Window & Door, to a "retirement" of building into those he loved, both figuratively and literally, he delighted in his work as a true family man.
His iconic worn hands were evidence of a life of craftsmanship and grit. A master carpenter, he loved to build cabinetry for his bride. Her wish was his command, as he bespoke countless cabinets and gardens to her liking. His life's work was loving her well, and he did so masterfully. He made beauty of simple things and we were all the proud benefactors of his gift.
His player piano, jukebox, record players, and wire recorder hold the soundtrack of our memories as he delighted in sharing his passion for good, LOUD music with those he loved.
He was the rock of our family, a patriarch who loved us through the work of his hands, the sweat of his brow, and the warmth of his presence.
His legacy lives on in his adoring children, Mary Eileen (Husband Jim Klaiber), Dennis Glenn (Wife Gloria Smith), and Shirley Marie (Husband Mike Mennen). He was the proud and deeply loving Grandpa to Beth (Husband Ted Samuels), Katherine (Husband Jeff Anderson), Angela Leazenby, Melissa (Husband Bill Lee), Lisa Smith, Harmony (Husband Skyler Hensley), and Andy Mennen (Wife Erika Nunez).
He was the doting Great Grandfather to Heather (Husband Nathaniel Dearinger), Stephanie Samuels, Jesse Leazenby, Jeremy Leazenby, Erik (Wife Denize Leazenby), Madeline Anderson, Colby Anderson, TJ Irwin, Kimberly (Husband Matthew Towe), Natashia (husband Michael Conklin), Ransom Hensley, and Zoey Mennen. He will also be missed by his many great great grandchildren.
The family would love to have you join us as we celebrate his life and legacy at Fishers Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Gifts can be made in his honor to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019