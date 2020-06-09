Bernard "Bucky" Haag
Veedersburg - Bernard "Bucky" Haag, 84, of Veedersburg, IN passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 with his wife, Karel, and daughters, Beth and Jennifer, at his side.
He was born on September 23, 1935 in La Porte, IN, to Bernie and Mary Haag. He graduated from La Porte High School in 1954. During his four years of high school, he established numerous records in both track and football and subsequently received a football scholarship from Purdue University.
After college, he coached at the high school level for three high schools: Three Oaks, Michigan; St. Joseph High School in South Bend; and Bishop Dwenger in Fort Wayne, compiling a 75-12 record.
After graduating from Purdue with a BS in Education, he received a MS degree in Education from Indiana State University. He later returned there and coached 4 years of football.
Bucky then went on to receive a Doctor of Education degree at Indiana University in Bloomington while serving as a teacher and later as the Assistant Superintendent of the Richland Bean Blossom Community School Corporation. In 1980, he became Superintendent of Schools in Cloverdale, IN. At the time of his death, he was the Human Resource Administrator at Fountain Foundry in Veedersburg.
On August 24, 1957, he married Karel Craft. They had 62 loving years together. Together, they had two daughters, Beth and Jennifer, who adored their father and six grandchildren who found him funny, supportive and always ready to tell them a silly story or write them a long letter on his yellow tablet.
Bucky was a true leader and always looked for and brought out the best in people, whether a shy seventh grader in his science class, his football players, or the teachers he guided as a school administrator. He truly loved people, especially young people, and they loved him back.
Bucky was a member of the Purdue Alumni Association, the SAE social fraternity, and the La Porte Slicer Football Association Hall of Fame. In 1999, he was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife, Karel and daughters, Beth Searer of Sevierville, TN and Jennifer (Larry) Wichmann of Cape Coral, FL. Also surviving Bucky are his grandchildren, Alexandra (Kent) Evans of West Point, IN, Reed Wichmann of Lafayette, IN, Ross (Paige) Wichmann of Lafayette, IN, Kaitlyn Searer of Sevierville, TN, Ashlee Searer of Atlanta, GA, and Matthew Searer of Sevierville, TN; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews; and 3 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Haag; and sister, Judy Carichoff.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, IN with Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating. Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center has been entrusted with his care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Attica United Methodist Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Attica, IN 47918 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, in memory of Bucky.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.