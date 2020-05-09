Services
Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
(574) 722-6000
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Joseph Schroeder


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Joseph Schroeder Obituary
Bernard Joseph Schroeder

Bunker Hill - - Bernard Joseph Schroeder, Bernie to his family and many, many friends, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a four year cancer battle which he fought bravely with an inspirational strength. Bernie (58) was the only son of Joseph and Rita Schroeder and the fourth of five children, born on November 11, 1961.

Bernie graduated from Benton Central H.S. in 1980, from Vincennes University and from Indiana University School of Business with a degree in Management and Organization in 1984.

He spent fifteen years working in the banking industry, five years at Subaru-Isuzu Automotive (SIA), and sixteen years at Community Howard Regional Health where he was the Paymaster at Howard Regional Health until purchased by Community Health Network. Bernie continued to serve the network as the time keeping Kronos Administrator.

Bernie was a long time and active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Peru, Indiana, and a Third Degree Knights of Columbus member.

Bernie is survived by his partner of 20 years and more recently his caretaker, Mark Nearhouse, his mother, Rita Schroeder, his four sisters Gail Goetz (Dean), Mary Lou Hardebeck (Luke), JoAn Reed (Sam) and Jeanne Kanka (Mike). Bernie is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and sixty-four first cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schroeder and his nephew, Jerett Hardebeck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School, Fowler, IN, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Peru, IN, or MD Anderson Cancer Center (mdanderson.org).

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Windler Funeral Home, Fowler and Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -