Bernard Joseph Schroeder
Bunker Hill - - Bernard Joseph Schroeder, Bernie to his family and many, many friends, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a four year cancer battle which he fought bravely with an inspirational strength. Bernie (58) was the only son of Joseph and Rita Schroeder and the fourth of five children, born on November 11, 1961.
Bernie graduated from Benton Central H.S. in 1980, from Vincennes University and from Indiana University School of Business with a degree in Management and Organization in 1984.
He spent fifteen years working in the banking industry, five years at Subaru-Isuzu Automotive (SIA), and sixteen years at Community Howard Regional Health where he was the Paymaster at Howard Regional Health until purchased by Community Health Network. Bernie continued to serve the network as the time keeping Kronos Administrator.
Bernie was a long time and active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Peru, Indiana, and a Third Degree Knights of Columbus member.
Bernie is survived by his partner of 20 years and more recently his caretaker, Mark Nearhouse, his mother, Rita Schroeder, his four sisters Gail Goetz (Dean), Mary Lou Hardebeck (Luke), JoAn Reed (Sam) and Jeanne Kanka (Mike). Bernie is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and sixty-four first cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schroeder and his nephew, Jerett Hardebeck.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School, Fowler, IN, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Peru, IN, or MD Anderson Cancer Center (mdanderson.org).
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Windler Funeral Home, Fowler and Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020