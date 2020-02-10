|
Bernice Norfleet
Lafayette - Bernice Norfleet, age 88 of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan East St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette 7:20 AM Tuesday February 4, 2020. Bernice had recently been residing at Elmcroft Assisted Living in West Lafayette. She was born in Deland, IL February 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Virl and Grace Foster Tarter and was a graduate of Ambia, IN High School. Bernice had been employed as a waitress at the former Sarge Biltz Restaurant and had retired from General Foods. Survivors include her loving sons and daughter-in-laws, Steven (Debbie) Norfleet of Lafayette and Randy (Corinne) Norfleet of Honolulu, HI; grandchildren, Anthony Norfleet & Dustin Booth of Lafayette; Linsey (Patrick) Bishop of Whitefish Bay, WI; Matthew (Ashley) Norfleet of Bixby, OK; Jennifer (Spencer) Chatellier of Irvine, CA and Michael Norfleet of Honolulu, HI; great-grandchildren, Ashley Norfleet of Lafayette; Aria and Piper Norfleet of Bixby, OK; and Brody Bishop of Whitefish Bay, WI. Also surviving are Bernice's beloved sister, Lucille Cooper of Lafayette and brother, Jack Tarter also of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her beautiful and cherished daughter, Joyce Ann Norfleet and brothers, Wilbur and Hoyt Tarter. A private family entombment service was held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In memory of Bernice, memorials may be made to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter, 10 South 16th St., Lafayette, IN 47905. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home was honored to serve the Norfleet family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020