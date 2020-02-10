Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Norfleet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Norfleet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Norfleet Obituary
Bernice Norfleet

Lafayette - Bernice Norfleet, age 88 of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan East St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette 7:20 AM Tuesday February 4, 2020. Bernice had recently been residing at Elmcroft Assisted Living in West Lafayette. She was born in Deland, IL February 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Virl and Grace Foster Tarter and was a graduate of Ambia, IN High School. Bernice had been employed as a waitress at the former Sarge Biltz Restaurant and had retired from General Foods. Survivors include her loving sons and daughter-in-laws, Steven (Debbie) Norfleet of Lafayette and Randy (Corinne) Norfleet of Honolulu, HI; grandchildren, Anthony Norfleet & Dustin Booth of Lafayette; Linsey (Patrick) Bishop of Whitefish Bay, WI; Matthew (Ashley) Norfleet of Bixby, OK; Jennifer (Spencer) Chatellier of Irvine, CA and Michael Norfleet of Honolulu, HI; great-grandchildren, Ashley Norfleet of Lafayette; Aria and Piper Norfleet of Bixby, OK; and Brody Bishop of Whitefish Bay, WI. Also surviving are Bernice's beloved sister, Lucille Cooper of Lafayette and brother, Jack Tarter also of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her beautiful and cherished daughter, Joyce Ann Norfleet and brothers, Wilbur and Hoyt Tarter. A private family entombment service was held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In memory of Bernice, memorials may be made to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter, 10 South 16th St., Lafayette, IN 47905. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home was honored to serve the Norfleet family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now