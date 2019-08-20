|
|
Bernita "Bea" Schmalzried
Fort Wayne - Bernita "Bea" Schmalzried entered Eternal Life on August 15, at St. Anthony Nursing Center, Lafayette. Bernita was born February 19, 1925, in Fort Wayne, IN to Sidona (Klaus) and Emanuel H. Eggers. She married Eugene W. Schmalzried on August 14, 1949, in Huntington, IN; he preceded her in death in 2004.
Bernita graduated from Emmaus Lutheran School & South Side High School in Fort Wayne; she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Huntington University and master's degree from the University of St. Francis
Mrs. Schmalzried was an elementary educator at Horace Mann School, Central School, and St. Peter Lutheran School, all in Huntington, Indiana.
Survived by daughter Nancy (John) Maylath of West Lafayette, with whom she lived for the past four years; son Daniel of Huntington; grandsons Jeremy (Margie) Maylath and their sons Jeremiah and Joseph of West Lafayette IN and Matthew (Tuyin An) Maylath of Statesboro GA; granddaughters Megan Schmalzried of Hong Kong and Shannon Schmalzried of Michigan; special "daughters" Mae Poon of Los Angeles and Josephine Norberg Carlsson of Stockholm, Sweden.
Bernita was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Huntington IN, for the past 75 years and attended University Lutheran Church, West Lafayette, for the past 8 years.
The family wishes to thank pastors Justin Herman, Jared DeBlieck, and Timothy Lorenz for their spiritual support, the staffs of St. Anthony Nursing Center, IU Health Hospice, and IU Health Arnett Hospital for their loving and skilled care for Bea in the recent month. Thank you to Joyful Journey staff for giving Bea wonderful afternoons of art, music, and activity wrapped with love. Thank you to these special health professionals who provided kindness and care for Bea over the past years: Scott Miethke, Paul Challgren, Carol Downard, Randy Gehring, Philip Krause, Bob Loew, James Maresh, and Greg Schweikher.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Huntington IN. Preferred memorials are to St. Peter Lutheran Quilters, c/o 605 Polk St., Huntington IN 46750 or to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019