Bert Allen Driscoll
North Ft. Myers, FL - Bert Allen Driscoll, 90, of North Ft. Myers, FL passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL. A former resident of Lafayette, IN, he was born September 29, 1929 in Midland, IN to Offie Ross and Roxie Elizabeth Driscoll, both deceased.
Bert graduated from Midland High School in 1948, and on September 1, 1948, married the love of his life; Shirley Belle All, who survives. Bert was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, papa great, and papa great-great. Bert never met a stranger in his life…to know him, was to love him.
He worked for, and retired from, the Monon Railroad in 1980. He was also an entrepreneur having owned and operated Driscoll's Car Sales, Driscoll's Kart Sales, and was Co-owner of the Camden, IN Go Kart Track. After retirement, he and his wife built a home on Ft. Myers Beach, large enough for family and friends to visit. He, along with his wife, loved offshore fishing in the Gulf, and owned 7 boats all named "Shirbert". Bert enjoyed the beaches, weekly garage sales, sharing time and stories with family and friends…but mostly, he loved his family.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brenda O'Brien (Dennis) of Monticello, IN, a son, Randall Driscoll of Matlacha, FL; two brothers, Thomas Ross Driscoll and James (Pat) Driscoll, brother-in-law, Jerry (Shirley) All from Lafayette, IN; four grandchildren, Tamara (Jay) House, Heather (Jay) Johnson both of Lafayette, IN, Carmen Driscoll of Matlacha, FL, and Justin (Sarah) Driscoll of Denver, IN. Bert has eleven great grandchildren, Grant House, Maggie Jae (Matt) Budreau, Ross & Cooper House, Brenden, Blair, Peyton, and Parker Johnson, all of Lafayette, IN, and Drew, Justin, and Mia Driscoll of Denver, IN. He also has 3 great-great-grandchildren, Russell, Fable Mae & Chett Budreau; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bert was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Allen & Carla (Marks) Driscoll; daughter-in-law, Sandra K. Driscoll, two sisters, Betty Weatherwax and Marybelle Underwood-Swaim, as well as two great grandsons, Grant House and Griffin House.
No formal services will be held in Florida.
Visitation and services to be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 S. !8th Street, Lafayette, IN on September 8, 2020. Visitation for 1-3 with service following at 3:00pm.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Bert Allen Driscoll are suggested to Grant's House, 1500 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN. 47904
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com
.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.