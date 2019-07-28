|
Bertha "Pete" Marchel
Lafayette - Bertha "Pete" L. Marchel, 93, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at The Springs of Lafayette.
She was born on September 9, 1925 in Blakesburg, Iowa to the late Oliver R. and Elsie J. (Bridgeman) Martz.
On June 3, 1946, she married Lyle Marchel in Onawa, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1972.
Pete worked for CTS Corporation as the Lead Tech for the Heart Pace Units for 30 years. She had also worked for Payless and Sam's Club.
Pete was a member of First Assembly of God. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed working in her garden and sewing.
Surviving are her children, Paula (Andrew) Johnson of Magnolia, Kentucky and Bradley (Sandra) Marchel of Lafayette; her brother, Frank (Lorranie) Martz of South Dakota; and her sister, Pearl (Orville) Heck of Princeton, Missouri. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and 3 great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Martz, Leroy Ostermeyer, Ada Purdy, Clara Puls, and Raymond Martz.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A funeral service celebrating Pete's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastors Bill and Pam Mickler officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to in loving memory of Pete. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
You may leave condolences and memories of Pete online by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019