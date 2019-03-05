Bessie Heathcote



Shadeland - Bessie M. Heathcote, 81, passed away after a courageous 14 month battle of Pancreatic Cancer on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Bessie was born December 7, 1937 in Lafayette to the late Robert and Laura (Rodgers) Waye. She was married to George D. Heathcote Sr. on May 12, 1955 in Delphi, In. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2005. Bessie was a homemaker and caregiver for many years in the Healthcare and Nursing Industry. She was an artist of painting and drawing. She enjoyed getting to play cards, going to the casinos and bingo. Spending time with family and her grandchildren. Surviving are her children: David (Ila) Heathcote of Mulberry, George (Alice) Heathcote of Lafayette, Tonye (Cheryl) Heathcote, Ralph Heathcote and Bessie "Mickie" (Ron) Plante all of Westpoint and Laura (Michael) Pickett of Shadeland, and thought of as her child Debbie Daniels. Also surviving is her companion: Jerry James, 24 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. One brother: Robert Eugene (Stephanie) Waye of New Richmond, two sisters Kim Farrell and Nancy Sousley both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother: Kenneth James Waye, sister: Rosemary Whitus and a grandson Tony W. Heathcote. Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 and Funeral service on Saturday March 9, 2019 10 am at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Pastor Rev. Joe Park to officiate. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary