Bessie "Joanne" "Jody" Ashby
Lafayette - Bessie "Joanne" "Jody" Ashby, 82, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Health Care.
Born on December 11, 1936 in Compton, CA, she was the daughter of the late James Jared and Ora Mae (Schmidt) Jared.
She married James William Ashby on September 8, 1954 in Oxford, CA and he preceded her in death in November 2012.
Joanne was a homemaker. She formerly worked for Charles Sanchelli Real Estate and a receptionist for the Journal and Courier.
She was a member of American Legion Post #11. She loved gardening, and going to casinos to gamble. Joanne was devoted to her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children: Richard Ashby of Delphi and Debra Trader (husb: Brad) of Lafayette, sister: Merry Post of Paris, TX, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two sister-in-laws: Sandra Williams and Sherri Oland (husb: Jerry) both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jan Laverene Ashby, three sisters: Patricia, Barbara and Holly, one brother: Leonard "Abe" Jared, sister-in-law: Lois Thoennes, and one great-granddaughter: Beautie Porche.
Friends may call 4-5 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 followed by the service at 5 p.m. at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Chaplain Laura Penney Bade will officiate. Special thanks to the entire staff at St. Mary Heath Care and VIAQUEST. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VIAQUEST Hospice or St. Mary Health Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019