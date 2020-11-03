Bethany Lynn Wright



West Lafayette - Bethany Lynn Wright 35 of West Lafayette passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 30,2020 at Hospital in Lafayette. She had fought a neuro-muscular disease for most of her life. She was born in Lafayette on March 8,1985 to Thomas B. and Lisa K. Cochran Wright. Bethany enjoyed showing sheep at the Tippecanoe County Fair, where she was a 10 year member. She was the manager for the Harrison Varsity Girls Basketball team from her sophomore, junior and senior years of high school. She graduated from Harrison High School in 2004. Bethany loved being with family and friends, whether it was going to Meijer every Sunday to look at rings and nail polish, attending Purdue Women's Basketball games, or vacations to Disney World. Her favorite Disney characters were Winnie the Pooh and Stitch. She loved movies and books her favorite were Twilight. She was a devoted fan of WWE Friday Night Smack Down and Monday Night Raw.



Surviving with her parents in West Lafayette is her sister Whitney Wright, also surviving is her paternal grandmother Ruth F. Wright of Wyomissing, PA, her aunt Deborah (Jack) Worthman of Lee Summit, MO, uncle Mark (Barbara) Cochran of Lafayette, aunt Lori Bryant of West Lafayette, uncle Matthew (Dawn) Cochran of Boswell and several cousins. She is also survived by her dear friend and daytime caregiver Alice Pearl. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents and Marvin Pearl who assisted with her daytime care.



Graveside service will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Friday November 6.2020 at 1 pm. Memorial contributions in memory of Bethany should be made to the Almost Home Humane Society 1705 S. Second St. Lafayette, IN 47905.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is assisting the family with arrangements.









