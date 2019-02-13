|
|
Betty Arlene Castongia
Rensselaer - Betty Arlene Castongia, 85, of Rensselaer, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. She was born in Kentland on Sept. 24, 1933, the daughter of Carl Good and Thelma (Bennett) Good. She was a 1951 graduate of A.J. Kent High School in Kentland. Her marriage was to Bernie Castongia.
Betty was a waitress and bartender. She worked for several different establishments, including Kanne's Restaurant, Wahl's Bar & Grill, the Rensselaer Bowling Alley, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #29, V.F.W. Auxiliary #1279, and the Women of Moose.
Betty is survived by four children: Larry (Gwen) Castongia of Lowell, Kathy (Tom) Whaley of West Lafayette, Nancy Nelson of Plymouth, and James Castongia of Kentland; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Thelma Good; five brothers: Gene Good, Wayne Good, Darold Good, Dean Good, and Howard Good; and one grandson, Travis Goad.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. (CST) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer with Pastor Melvin Lane officiating. Visitation Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Kentland. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at
www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019