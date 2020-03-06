|
Betty Askren
Lafayette - Betty Windle Askren, age 94, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Betty Ann, (Janie), was born January 2, 1926 at Christian Hospital, Indianapolis. The third of ten children born to Viviane Earl and Alice (Reed) Windle, she graduated from Warren Central High School.
She married Calvin N. Askren in 1961 in Indianapolis and he survives.
Betty worked in sales at Lazarus Department Store earning top sales person for a number of years. She attended Faith Baptist Church in Lafayette for many years. Her great joy in life was singing, gracing many over the years with her vivacious rendition of Betty Boop's "I wanna Be Loved by You". As a member of two choral groups, she brought much joy to others. She was also an active member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Calvin N. Askren, their son Thomas A. Askren, daughter in law Josephine Askren Lafayette, brothers Doctor James Windle Lafayette, Howard (Butch) Windle Indianapolis , sister Joanne Windle Dickson Indianapolis , sister in law Marge Askren Windle Lafayette, five grandchildren, three great grand children, various nieces and nephews, son Gregg Pinkman (Bonny) Indianapolis, daughters Lori Pinkman Frey (Tom) Lafayette, Suzanne Pinkman Hoover (Don) New Jersey, and many friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dolores and John Pyer for their kindness, support, and help during Betty's illness and in our time of mourning.
No funeral or memorial services will be held. Condolences may be sent to their home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020