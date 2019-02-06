|
|
Betty Baumgardt
Lafayette - Betty Jean Baumgardt, 87, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Creasy Springs Nursing Facility after a long battle with bone cancer.
She was born March 19, 1931 in Tazewell, TN to the late Tom and Lucy (Epperson) Venable. She graduated from Wea Township High School in 1949.
On October 29, 1950 at Elston Presbyterian Church she married Raymond Baumgardt. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2007.
Betty previously worked at Purdue Telephone, Journal Courier and DeFouw Chevrolet. On January 1, 1977 she retired from Tippecanoe Emergency Management.
She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, doing puzzles, sewing, baking, and working in her flower beds. The most important thing was her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by daughter Cheryl (Dan) Francis and son Steve (Jackie) Baumgardt; brother David (Judy) Venable. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jennifer (Rob Davis) Baker, Melissa (Jay) Underwood, Marc (Julia) Baumgardt and Angela (Jeromie) Frost; and seven great-grandchildren: Alison Gray, Jayson, Andrew and Aedan Frost, Emma Jo Baumgardt, and Elise and Luke Underwood.
Along with her husband Raymond, she is preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers: Hubert, Everett and Tommy Venable.
Services will be private. Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019