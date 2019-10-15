|
|
Betty Bell Sloan
Fowler - Betty Bell Sloan, 82 of Egg Harbor Township NJ, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Betty was born on December 17, 1937 in Fowler IN to the late William "Ed" and Martha Bell. She was a graduate of Fowler High School in 1955 and a graduate of Indiana State University School of Nursing in 1958. Betty proudly served her country in the US Air Force as a nurse. After Betty was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain, Betty was employed at the Fort Bliss Army Hospital in El Paso, TX, the VA Hospital in Tampa, FL, the Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton NJ and St Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette IN. She retired in 2008 from Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point NJ. Betty is survived by her son William A. "Bill" Sloan, her brothers Bob and Roger Bell and her sisters Ruth Mobley, Loretta Haynes and Pat Glotzbach. She was recently predeceased by her son Kenneth Edward 'Kenny" Sloan in January 2019. Betty is also predeceased by three brothers, Howard Douglas, Albert Bell and infant twin "Billy" in 1937. Betty was previously married to Paul Sloan of Florida. A memorial service will be held at the Fowler United Methodist Church on Saturday October 19 with visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm with a service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fowler Cemetery immediately following the service. Windler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019