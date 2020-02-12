|
|
Betty Bowling
West Point - Betty Bowling, 81, of West Point passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, February 10, 2020.
She was born in Tazewell, TN to her parents where she lived with her seven brothers and sister. She graduated from Claiborne County High School and attended classes at Lincoln Memorial University. She married Desha Bowling in Indiana on November 11, 1960 and raised two children. Betty was a member of West Point United Methodist Church and worked as a Bookkeeper and Office Manager for Lafayette Warehouse and Auto Supply for 40 years.
She and Desha worked hard together to care for their yard and garden each summer, and it brought them great joy. She delighted in time spent with her family members and had special relationships with each of them. She loved having a conversation with everyone. She and Desha traveled and vacationed across the four corners of the U.S. with her family and extended family over the years. Betty enjoyed collecting antique dishes and furniture.
She will be reunited with her parents, Dewey and Patry; her brothers, Luna, Mac, Taz, Eugene and Stanley; and her sister Ruth; as well as many other close relatives and friends.
She will be missed by her devoted husband Desha; her brothers, Hollis and JD (Jeri); her children, Dennis (Karen) and Belinda (Joe); her sister-in-law, Lois Jean (Jim) and brother-in-law, Ed (Sue); her cousin-in-law, Luke (Ann); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be given to the at . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Rev. Russ Alley officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020