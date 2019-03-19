|
|
Betty Dixon
Lafayette - Betty Dixon, 80, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at Franciscan East Hospital.
Betty was born October 24, 1938 in Lafayette. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Ferkel) Etter. Betty was a 1956 graduate of Jefferson High School.
In 1976 she married to William W. "Wick" Dixon, he preceded her in death on July 24, 2012. She was a homemaker and was a member of Vinton Neighborhood Association, and a member of Congress St. United Methodist Church. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Surviving are stepsons: Bruce Dixon of Arden, N.C., Matt (Donna) Dixon, of Lafayette, stepdaughter Sherry (Tim) Denton, of Bowling Green, KY, daughter Debbie (Don) Keyes of Lafayette. Surviving siblings Bob (Kathy) Etter of Indianapolis, IN., Janet Parker of Tampa, FL and Carol (Mike) Ping of North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse.
Visitation will be from Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 am on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Reverend Dr. Rachel McHenry will officiate. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Congress St. Methodist Church or the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippenssteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019