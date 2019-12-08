|
Betty Fingerle
Rossville - Betty L. Fingerle, 89, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mulberry Health. She was born July 14, 1930, in Cerro Gordo, Ill., to Russell and Fern (Wilkie) Miller. On January 9, 1949, Betty married Donald Fingerle; he preceded her in death on February 27, 2019.
After attending Rossville High School to the tenth grade, Betty worked as a nurse's aide and serving in the kitchen at Milner Community Health Care for 12 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Rossville Church of the Brethren.
Surviving Betty are her children, Jack (Mel) Fingerle of Rossville, and Gladys (Gerald) Metzger of North Manchester; brother, Harold Miller of Lafayette; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Fingerle and Chester Fingerle; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Miller, Doris Kelsey, Eslise Geiser, and Pauline Miller; seven grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and nine great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lynn and Maurice; sisters, Helen Longenecker and Mildred; infant brother, infant sister, and great grandson, Zachary Caldwell.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastors Alan Weldy and Guy Studebaker officiating. Burial will follow in North Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Cemetery. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Rossville Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019