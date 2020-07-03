Betty Glover
Lafayette -
Betty Jean Glover, 82, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2020 at The Springs. She was born March 9, 1938 to the late James and Vera (Cain) Maxwell. She graduated in 1956 from West Lafayette High School. On April 30, 1959 she married William Glover, at the Elmwood Church of Christ. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2014. She worked at Global Valve in Delphi, for 38 years. Betty enjoyed gardening and yardwork, gambling, traveling and music. Surviving her are, her sister: Karen Maxwell, her brother: Richard (Beverly) Maxwell, and a cousin Connie Spall.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. With Funeral Service starting as 10:30. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Garden. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
