Betty J. Fincher Spear
Delphi - Betty J. Fincher Spear, 96, died Tuesday-Jan 7, 2020 at 5:00pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Delphi, where she has resided for the past 18 months. She was born December 28, 1923 in Lafayette, to her late mother and step father Elizabeth Holsclaw Williams (Glenn). Her marriage was to Carl D. Spear in Delphi, on March 27, 1948, and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2008. She attended school in Dayton. She worked for over 30 years at the former Gerber Globe Valve Corp in Delphi, retiring in 1988. She was a longtime member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, and the Friendship Circle. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing with several couples every Sunday evening. She and her family enjoyed traveling, and later in life, she and her husband wintered in Leesburg, FL for 15 years. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed bird watching, and taking care of her feeders for all the birds to enjoy. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with them. Surviving: daughters-Donna & Ron Kleckner of Monticello, Kathy & Sissil Dep of Cape Coral, FL; sons-Terry & Jeanne Spear of Austin, TX, Steve D. Spear of Delphi, Richard C. "Rick" Spear of FL. 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Preceded in death by a son Kenny "KK" Kite; 2 granddaughters Denise & Traci; 1 brother; 6 sisters. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev Todd Ladd & Chaplin Tom Covington officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Memorial contributions to the Delphi United Methodist Church, envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020