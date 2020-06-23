Betty J. (Dunbar) Irwin
Betty J. (Dunbar) Irwin

Lafayette - Betty J. (Dunbar) Irwin, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. at her residence. She was born on May 18, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Howard and Dorothy (Martin) Dunbar. She worked as a Day Care provider in her home for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports and music, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Erica (Michael) McCoy of West Lafayette, Daniel S. (Rebecca) Irwin of Lafayette, and Steve D. Irwin of Lafayette. Also surviving are three siblings, Richard Dunbar of Lafayette, Carol Brewer of Lafayette, Mary Eaton of West Lafayette, and four grandchildren, Emily (Jacob) Mayer, Holly (Jaime) Stofko, Grant McCoy and Grace McCoy, and three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one grandson, Drew D. Irwin.

A Celebration of Life & Gathering will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the service starting at 6:00 p.m. at her residence (2923 Vinton St., Lafayette, IN 47904). Pastor Jacob Mayer will be officiating. Food will be served after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
