|
|
Betty J. Spotts Huffman, 99, of Delphi, died Wednesday-Oct 23, 2019 at 8:59am at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where she has resided for the past 4 years. She was born September 24, 1920 in Fulton County, IN, to the late Charles & Hazel Lois Swearingen Spotts. Her marriage was to Donald M. Huffman in Grass Creek, IN, on October 13, 1940, and he preceded her in death on October 14, 1983. She was a 1938 graduate of Grass Creek High School, and the last surviving graduate from that class. She completed a 2 year program in business management, at the Indiana Business College in Fort Wayne. She was the bookkeeper for Edgar Stuntz, who owned the Delphi Limestone Quarry for 30 years, and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Love Circle. She was a member of the Modern Mrs Homemakers Club, and was very active with the Delphi American Legion Auxiliary, and was a past president. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, domino's, and working cross word puzzles. Her greatest love was for her family, and spending time with them. Surviving: 3 grandchildren, Julia & Matt Leahy of Camden, Jennifer & Chad Myers of Camden, Donald "Todd" & Alicia Huffman of Delphi; 6 great grandchildren, Ryan & Shannon Leahy; Coy & MacKinzie Myers; Hailey & Valerie Huffman; son in law-Bill Schock of Delphi. Preceded in death by a daughter Judy K. Schock; son Donald J. Huffman; sister Margery Jones; brother George Spotts. Services: Visitation will be Sunday from 12pm until her funeral service at 3pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Todd Ladd officiating. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions to the Delphi American Legion Auxiliary, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019