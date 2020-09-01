Betty Jane Bruner
Betty Jane Bruner, 88 formerly of Waveland, passed away on August 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 31, 1932 in Tippecanoe County to the late Ray and Mae (Bucher) Hoagland. On June 25, 1950 she married Richard Leon Bruner in Lafayette, IN. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2013.
Betty was a 1950 graduate of Monitor High School. Living in Waveland from 1968 to 2018, she was a member of the Browns Valley Christian Church where she attended many years with her husband. She was an avid Purdue University and Chicago White Sox sports fan, and also enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; Ronald (Kim) Bruner, Greenwood, Alan (Jack) Bruner, Marshall, and Jeffrey (Deanna) Bruner, Lebanon, grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristen) Bruner, Jeremy Bruner, Crystal (Mark) Callaway, Danielle (Kevin) Estes, and Tiffany Bruner, great grandchildren, Mia Bruner, and Brooks Estes, and sisters, Emma Perkins, and Mary Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Charles Hoagland and Ralph Blue.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Machledt & Servies Funeral Home, 301 E. Green Street, Waveland, IN 47989 with Pastor David Finch officiating. Burial will follow in Wallace Lutheran Cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit with the family on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 recommendations, limited numbers in attendance may be required, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing will be followed. Memorials in Betty's memory may be made to the Browns Valley Christian Church or Salvation Army. You are invited to visit www.machledtservies.com
