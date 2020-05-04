|
Betty Jane Meador
Rossville - Betty Jane Gregg Eikenberry Meador, daughter of Hugh Elwood and Alice Deborah (Shoe) Gregg was born September 17, 1928 in Eldorado, Ohio and was called home to Jesus on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 91.
Betty was one of 12 brothers and sisters. After the death of her mother in 1942, when Betty was only 14, she lived with her sister for a year, and then went to live with Harold and Mary Eikenberry. Harold and Mary had no children of their own and Betty was treated as a much loved only child. Betty graduated from Lanier High School in 1947.
On October 10, 1948 Betty was united in marriage to Robert Lee Meador. They were blessed with five daughters and one son. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage together until he passed away on March 15, 2017. Mother and Daddy were baptized together, accepting Jesus as their Savior, on August 1, 1951. She was a member of the Cutler Ridge Old German Baptist Brethren - New Conference.
Mother helped with the farming and always had a large vegetable garden. She raised chickens and sold eggs and sweet corn in town. Mother worked for a time at McClure's Drug Store in Rossville. She also cleaned houses for several families in Lafayette. She was an EMT for the Rossville Volunteer Ambulance Service for 25 years. First of all, she was a mother at home with her family which she enjoyed very much. Mother and Daddy were able to enjoy 5 or 6 winters in Homestead, Florida where they made many friends.
Betty was lovingly cared for by her children with assistance from Great Lakes Hospice and Elara Caring. She lived with her daughter, Carol in Rossville from November 2016 until August 2019. She was then moved to her daughter, Rhonda's home near Nappanee, IN and remained there until her death.
Betty is survived by her 5 daughters, Rhonda Cable (husband, Merideth), Carol Meador, Shirley Root (husband, Greg), Karen Pansing (husband, Jeff), Bonnie Yost (husband, Jim) and one son, Scott Meador (wife, Jewel), a sister, Goldie Montgomery (husband, Howard), brother- in-law Dallas Meador, sister-in-law Phyllis Meador, 16 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, are her parents, five brothers, Walter, George, Lester, Charles, and Martin Gregg; five sisters, Mary Baldwin, Juanita Weaver, Olive Gregg, JoAnne Diesher and Katy Perkins, and a great grandson Lemuel Cable.
A private family visitation, graveside service and burial will be held at the Cutler Ridge Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
We cherish our memories and lessons Mother taught us and look forward to the day when we shall be together again. Arrangements are entrusted with Genda Funeral Home in Rossville.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020