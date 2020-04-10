|
Betty Jane Miller
Lafayette - Betty Jane Miller, 91, passed away quietly at home on Saturday April 4th at 2:07 pm. She was born in Buck Creek on January 1,1929 to the late Clarence and Edith Killian Miller. Betty was at PBX telephone operator in Lafayette and also Anaheim, CA.
She is survived by her son Rickey J. (Linda) Miller of Lafayette, a brother Richard Lee Miller of Indianapolis, a sister Carol Sue Jones of Rushville, IN, grandchildren Andrew Miller, Christopher Miller, Seth (Roberta) Wann, Ann Marie Miller, Genoia Beth (Jason) Segal all of Lafayette, great-grandchildren Jonathon Miller, Colton Miller, Conner Miller, Samuel J. Miller, George A. Miller, Jay Segal and Brendan Segal and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020