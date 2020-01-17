Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mennen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Mennen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Mennen Obituary
Betty Jean Mennen

Lafayette - Betty Mennen 92 of Lafayette died on Wednesday January 15 at 2:20 am at the Creasy Springs Health Campus. She had been a resident there for 3.5 years.

Born April 23, 1927 in Lafayette, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Evangeline (Jane) Swatts. She was a 1946 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

Betty and Robert (Bob) C. Mennen (deceased 6-8-2010) were married on October 12, 1946.

In the early years Betty helped her husband operate a small farm on the east side of Lafayette near where Vinton Woods is today. They eventually added a wholesale food business that they operated from their small farm. Years later Betty helped her husband build Century 21 Mennen Realty.

Betty was an avid gardener for most of her life and would fill her yard each Spring with as many flowers as she could find room for. If it wasn't flower season, then that meant antiques. She was an enthusiastic collector of old furniture and collectibles.

Betty's true passion in life, though, was always her husband and their children. She was the mother of three children; Julie Goodin (husband John) of Swanee, GA., David R. Mennen (wife Kim), and Douglas R. Mennen (wife Kym) both of Lafayette. She has nine grandchildren; Janae Howell, John Goodin, Brittany Card, James Goodin, Kaitlyn Zender, Kati Davis, Dave Mennen, Leighton Mennen and Jerrick Mennen. She also has 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lin Thomas of South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by a sister Pat Mosley. Visitation 10:00am - 11:00 am Monday January 20, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel with funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Interment Rest Haven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now