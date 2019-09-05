|
|
Betty Jean Roberts
Sun City Center, FL - Betty Jean Roberts of Sun City Center, FL passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, just a few short months after her beloved husband (Donald K. Roberts) passed on January 14, 2019.
Don and Betty were high school sweethearts and married on November 4, 1960. They had two children before graduating and lived in their folks basement until Don finished Purdue.
Betty was born on April 4, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Ernest Rudolph Toman and Annie Louise (Logston) Toman. Betty loved her birthday 4/4/44. She graduated from East Tipp High School in 1962.
After years of volunteering for the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, as a Room Mother, and delivering paper routes for all three of her children when they were in sports; Betty joined a golf league at the Elks where she was president and excelled quickly, hitting three hole in ones.
In Betty's mid 50's, she began a career with her beloved daughter and her family as a leasing agent for the SugarHill Corporation for 10 wonderful years. After moving to Florida, Betty continued to golf until her and Don could no longer play. She loved to drive her golf cart to the pools and to feed the stray cats. Betty loved animals!
Surviving are her children, Matthew Roberts, Debbie (Gary) Lane, and David Roberts, all of Lafayette; siblings, Imojean (Bill) Robinson of Lafayette and Charles Toman of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Crystal Roberts, Jeremy Lane, Sean Roberts, Ashley Lane, Brittany Meyers, Gray Lane, and Katelyn Roberts, and eight great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest Rudolph Toman, Jr. and Mary Toman Miller.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with services following at 1 p.m. with Pastor David French officiating. Burial will be in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. You may leave condolences and memories of Betty online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019