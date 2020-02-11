|
Betty Jo McKnight
Lafayette - Betty Jo McKnight, 82 of Lafayette passed away at 2:17 pm Sunday February 9th at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born December 20,1937 at Lawrenceville, IL to the late Walter D. and Mary Imogene Shoulders Farris. She was married to James Willis Lawson and he preceded her in death. She was married to Gary L. McKnight on September 3,1971, he preceded her in death on December 21,2009. Betty worked for O'Rear's Bakery in Lafayette prior to her retirement. She enjoyed making American Girl doll clothes and quilting.
She is survived by three sons, Robert (Marlene) Lawson, Richard Lawson, and Rex Lawson all of Lafayette, two daughters Regina (Raymond) FitzSimons of Brookston and Rhonda (Anthony Taylor) Andrzejewski of Jamestown, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren with one on the way, 4 great-great grandchildren with one on the way and her beloved dog Toby. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Farris.
Friends may call from 11am to 1pm on Friday February 14th in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Shane Harbolt will officiate services there at 1pm. Interment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter in her memory.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020