Betty Joyce (Poynter) Frank
Lafayette - Betty Joyce (Poynter) Frank, 80, of Lafayette and formerly of Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
Betty was born in Knob Lick, Kentucky on May 14, 1940. She was the daughter of the late William Burl and Ruth Montrose (Ferguson) Poynter. She has resided in Attica since 1952 and was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School. Betty was a stay-at-home mother.
Betty enjoyed flower gardening and antiquing. Betty's favorite pastime was spending time with her children.
On September 11, 1965, Betty married Carl E. Frank in Attica.
She leaves behind her husband, Carl of 55 years along with two children, Troy E. (Heather) Frank, Indianapolis and Kelli L. Kirkman, Lafayette; a son-in-law, Todd Schafer, Lafayette; five grandchildren, Emma and Megan Schafer; twins Ava and Reagan Frank, Chase Frank; a brother, Mike "Butter" Poynter, Attica; three sisters, Ramona Martin, Lafayette; Carolyn Poynter, Champaign, IL and Loretta (Bob) Snyder, St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wilmoth "Bud" Poynter, James Poynter and Coy Poynter; also four sisters, Beatrice Poynter, Naomi Bennett, Alma Pulliam and Barbara Coomer.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, October 13th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
Masks are requested to be worn during your attendance at the visitation and services.
