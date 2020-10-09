1/1
Betty Joyce (Poynter) Frank
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Joyce (Poynter) Frank

Lafayette - Betty Joyce (Poynter) Frank, 80, of Lafayette and formerly of Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Betty was born in Knob Lick, Kentucky on May 14, 1940. She was the daughter of the late William Burl and Ruth Montrose (Ferguson) Poynter. She has resided in Attica since 1952 and was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School. Betty was a stay-at-home mother.

Betty enjoyed flower gardening and antiquing. Betty's favorite pastime was spending time with her children.

On September 11, 1965, Betty married Carl E. Frank in Attica.

She leaves behind her husband, Carl of 55 years along with two children, Troy E. (Heather) Frank, Indianapolis and Kelli L. Kirkman, Lafayette; a son-in-law, Todd Schafer, Lafayette; five grandchildren, Emma and Megan Schafer; twins Ava and Reagan Frank, Chase Frank; a brother, Mike "Butter" Poynter, Attica; three sisters, Ramona Martin, Lafayette; Carolyn Poynter, Champaign, IL and Loretta (Bob) Snyder, St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wilmoth "Bud" Poynter, James Poynter and Coy Poynter; also four sisters, Beatrice Poynter, Naomi Bennett, Alma Pulliam and Barbara Coomer.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, October 13th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Masks are requested to be worn during your attendance at the visitation and services. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
02:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MAUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 10, 2020
I just want you to know, you’re the best aunt I could ever ask for. You selflessly took care of so many. I don’t where dad and me and sun would be had you not been there all those years. Don’t worry. I will take care of dad❤ You go rest easy on the mountains.
Windy
Family
October 10, 2020
Betty was a great person so friendly. I worked with her at Pell's years ago. We had a great time.
Lots of prayers to the family.
Donna Brier
Friend
October 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today .
Linda (Maus)Haworth
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved