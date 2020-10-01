Betty Lou (Chase) Hamilton



Ladysmith - Betty Lou (Chase) Hamilton 91, of Ladysmith, WI passed away April 15, 2020 of natural causes. Betty was born December 31, 1928, the oldest child of Fred and Irene Chase of Lafayette, IN. She was married to Finley R. Hamilton in 1949 and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Koosmann (Ladysmith, WI) and her son, Richard L. Hamilton (Elk River, MN) 2 grandsons and 4 granddaughters, many great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces She is also survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters in laws.



There will be a memorial Service for Betty at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lafayette on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM









