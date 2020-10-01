1/1
Betty Lou (Chase) Hamilton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou (Chase) Hamilton

Ladysmith - Betty Lou (Chase) Hamilton 91, of Ladysmith, WI passed away April 15, 2020 of natural causes. Betty was born December 31, 1928, the oldest child of Fred and Irene Chase of Lafayette, IN. She was married to Finley R. Hamilton in 1949 and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Koosmann (Ladysmith, WI) and her son, Richard L. Hamilton (Elk River, MN) 2 grandsons and 4 granddaughters, many great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces She is also survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters in laws.

There will be a memorial Service for Betty at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lafayette on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved