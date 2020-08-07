1/
Betty Lou Huddleston
1928 - 2020
Betty Lou Huddleston

Frankfort - Betty Lou (Witsman) Huddleston, 92, of Frankfort passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Wesley Manor. She was born January 23, 1928 in Frankfort to John and Leatha (Swim) Witsman. Number nine of the 10 children (six boys and 4 girls) of the couple, she lived her whole life in Frankfort. She married John Huddleston December 11, 1949. He preceded her in death.

Betty was a 1946 graduate of Frankfort High School and the first Indiana state president of the Home Economics Club. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, card playing, and sewing.

Betty is survived by her sister, Isabella Cantwell of Rossville and her five children: Marsha Huddleston of Lafayette, Lynnette Duhamell (Larry) of Chesterton, Indiana, Christy Eitnier of Frankfort, John Scott Huddleston (Judy) of Romney, and Dean Andrew Huddleston (Pam) of Frankfort.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Adrien Duhamell of Chesterton, Victoria Halfacre (Billy) of La Porte, Ian Eitnier (Shannon) of Mulberry, Lauren Berg (David) of Lafayette, Jon Huddleston of Romney, Morgan Hutsel (David) and Kenzie Harris (Caleb) of Frankfort; eight great grandchildren, Camma Duhamell and Roxanne Ingold of Chesterton, Alyssa Eitnier of Frankfort, Penelope and Miles Halfacre of La Porte, Lucien Berg of Lafayette, Gavin Buck, Chandler Huddleston, Trenton Harris, and Austin Sattler of Frankfort, and Kaylee Sattler of Lafayette.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am EST at Green Lawn Cemetery on IN 39, south of Frankfort, Indiana. Please wear masks and respect social distancing. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
