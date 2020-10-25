Betty Lou Sayler
Rensselaer - Betty Lou Sayler, age 90, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette. Betty was born on October 18, 1930, in Foresman, Indiana to William and Hazel (Brown) Haynes, both deceased.
On June 7, 1952, in Etna Green, Indiana, she married Ramon Dean Sayler, who passed away Aug. 29, 2016. She was a graduate of Brook High School, Class of 1948. Betty was primarily a homemaker but also worked as a full-time matron at the Rensselaer Central High School for 15 years.
Betty was a member of the First Christian Church in Rensselaer and a former member of the Jolly Homemakers Home-Ec Club. She enjoyed games, especially card games, bingo, and bowling. She was a magnificent baker and crafted many delightful treats. She often competed in the culinary division of the county fair and was awarded Grand Champion for baking numerous times. She and Ramon also enjoyed gardening and always had a bountiful, vegetable garden.
Betty is survived by her four children; Dennis (Pamela) Sayler of Rensselaer, IN, Cynthia (Danny) Smith of Sheridan, AR, Jeffery (Julie) Sayler of Wichita, KS, Linda (Gary) Kingma of Lafayette, IN, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by, her parents, her loving husband, four sisters, and two brothers.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. The funeral service will be held at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM with Reverend Elizabeth Hartmann officiating. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
Memorials may be made to the Women's Department of the Jasper County Fair Association.
Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic.
