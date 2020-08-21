Betty Lou (Hoyt) Wertz
Williamsport - Betty Lou (Hoyt) Wertz, age 96, of Williamsport, IN died at 12:17 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Autumn Trace Senior Community in Attica, IN where she had been residing the past 2 years.
Betty was born on June 28, 1924 in Covington, IN. She was the daughter of Early and Nora (Frankenburger) Hoyt. She graduated from Covington High School in 1942. She married Kenneth Wertz on September 18, 1947 in Williamsport, IN where they moved shortly after their marriage. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2014.
Betty worked for the telephone company in Lafayette, IN, REMC office, Alcoa in Lafayette, IN, as secretary in the kitchen at Williamsport Elementary, was deputy auditor for 16 years at Warren County Courthouse, and deputy assessor for 4 years also at the Warren County Courthouse. She was a member of the Williamsport UMC for many years where she also was a Sunday School teacher for 15 years and head of Vacation Bible School. She liked to fish, go camping, and metal detecting. She went to all of her children's ballgames in her early years. When her children were little she was a homemaker and served as a Brownie Scout and Cub Scout leader. She liked to play cards and was President of Mary Circle of the young group and also the Women's Group at church. In her recent years she enjoyed playing euchre and bingo at Autumn Trace.
Surviving are,
4 children, Jacqueline Dianne Harper (husband: Carl) of Williamsport, IN, Kenneth Wayne Wertz (wife: Kathy) of Freemont, IN, James Richard Wertz (wife: Pat) of Williamsport, IN, and Robert Dean Wertz (wife: Diane) of Williamsport, IN
7 grandchildren, Tonya Shimfessel, Brady Wertz, Barry (Kelly) Wertz, Brent Wertz (fiancé: Kelsey Pierce), Melissa (Dan) Murray, Chris (Christina) Wertz, Brody Maynard
7 great grandchildren, Madison Shimfessel, Ian Murray, Kaid Murray, Everly Wertz, Ethan Wertz, Emmett Wertz, and Harrison Wertz
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Wertz, 2 grandsons, Tony Harper and Adam Maynard, 1 sister, Barbara Jean Hoyt, and 1 brother, Donald Eugene Hoyt.
Private family services will be held with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
.