Betty Lou Whitaker
1927 - 2020
Betty Lou Whitaker

Rensselaer - Betty Lou Whitaker, 92, of Rensselaer, passed away at Franciscan Healthcare Rensselaer Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1927, in Hammond, Indiana.

She married Marvin P. Whitaker in Jasper County. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage together. Marvin preceded her in death in 2013.

Betty enjoyed playing Bingo and was known to play the game at many different locations and events.

Betty is survived by 4 children: Allen L. Whitaker (Kathy J.), Roger D. Whitaker, Marvin R. Whitaker, Jr. (Rhonda) and Ron Whitaker (Marybeth); 5 grandchildren: Rodney, Rhonda, Shane, Jason, Cole and Conner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; one daughter, Diana S. Whitaker; and one grandson, Jeff Dick.

Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. CDT at Steinke Funeral Home with Ernie Randolph officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Rensselaer following the service. Family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Rensselaer Care Center for taking care of Betty.

Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer is honored to be handling the arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Steinke Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Steinke Funeral Home
JUN
17
Burial
Memory Gardens Rensselaer
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
