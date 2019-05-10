|
|
Betty Louise (McKinney) Edwards
Lafayette - Betty Louise (McKinney) Edwards, 98, of Lafayette and formerly of Crawfordsville passed on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rosewalk Villlage in Lafayette. She was born on June 7, 1920 in Linden to the late Finis and Eula (Garman) McKinney.
Betty attended Linden Schools and Calvary Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. Throughout the years she worked as a waitress at Snacker, B&Q, Monon Cafe, and the snack shop at the Ben Hur Building and retired from the kitchen at Culver Hospital. She was a member of the VFW Auxillary, sang in the church choir and worked in the nursery. She had a challenging life, but made the most of it with a cheerful attitude.
She is survived by a son, Joe (Sandra) Edwards of Nashville, TN; a daughter, Sandra Kay (Richard) Wetli of Lafayette; a sister, Eleanor Hooper of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Melissa (David) Morris of Alabama, Richard (Eileen) Wetli, Tony Wetli, both of South Carolina, Jeff (Sheli) Posnack, and Leslie Posnack, both of Tennessee; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul & Bobby McKinney; four sisters, Myrtle Breshears, Mildred Welsh, Margaret Barker, and infant sister Ruth.
Visitation will be held at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S Washington St, in Crawfordsville on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from noon till the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm with Pastor Randall Glenn officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Grant Avenue Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Sunshine Van, 922 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or Calvary Baptist Church, 128 E 400 S, Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 10, 2019