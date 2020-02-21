|
Betty Louise (Albright) Wells, 96, Attica, went to dance with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:50 a.m.
Betty was born in the St. Elizabeth Hospital, Lafayette, IN on September 16, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Fred Jury and Bevvie May (Rexroth) Albright. She was raised on the farm in Pine Village and graduated from Pine Village High School in 1943. She has lived for several years in Attica where she first worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Paul R. Sullivan for 15 years. She later went to work with Drs. Charles and David Myers in Attica . She also cleaned homes for local families in Attica.
Betty was very active up to her 96th birthday by formerly riding her bicycle and walking around town. She was an active member of the Williamsport Christian Church by attempting to hug the entire congregation each Sunday. She liked to visit in the local nursing centers. She was noted for her "card ministry" by sending cards out to people. She worked at the Attica First United Methodist Church Thrift Shop for over 20 years. In her early years she enjoyed playing softball on the local ladies league. She enjoyed watching sports and her favorite teams were the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and Purdue University. More recently you could find Betty chasing down the pickle balls during matches at McDonald Park or dancing on the courts during the summer musicals in the park. She always had a kind word and smile to greet you.
Betty married Richard Harrison Wells on April 11, 1952 in Attica. Richard preceded her in death on October 1, 2007.
Betty leaves behind her daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Troike, Attica; three grandchildren, Karisa Troike, Indianapolis; Kylee (James) Arvin, Chicago and JT Troike, Minneapolis, MN; a great-granddaughter, Clara Arvin, Chicago. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee and Otis Albright along with three sisters, Florence Powell, Margaret Slee and Donna Foster.
Friends may call at the Williamsport Christian Church, 20 E. Third St., Williamsport on Sunday, February 23rd from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church with Pastor Jesse Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsport Christian Church-Youth Group Activities.
