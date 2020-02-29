|
|
Betty M. Vice
Lafayette - Betty M. Vice, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 2, 1932, in Lafayette, to the late Burton Sr. and Hazel (Virgil) Corwin.
On June 2, 1953, she married Frank Gebhart, he passed away August 25, 1981. She later married Franklin "Frank" Vice on May 20, 1993 and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2013.
Betty worked for Central Lab in West Lafayette for over 20 years before its closing.
Betty loved her family, doing word searches, puzzles, reading, painting, coloring and watching TV.
Surviving are her children, Teresa (fiancé Murray Marshall) Rosi of West Lafayette, Stephen (Dwan) Gebhart of Lafayette, and Sharon S. (Everett) Dever of Clarks Hill, a special niece, Diane Corwin and a special nephew, Alvis "Topper" Phillips. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by a son, William LeRoy Corwin as well as five brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020