Betty Marie Westfall was born February 7, 1936 in Lafayette. She passed away on November 14, 2019 in Tacoma, WA.
Betty was the daughter of Ora Robert and Julia Marguerite (Meharry) Westfall. She spent her early years in Wingate, graduating from Coal Creek Central High School in 1954. She received her BS in Education from Indiana State College in 1961. She taught in Akron and Beaver Dam, IN.
Betty was a member of the Eastern Star in Attica; North Mason United Methodist Church in Belfair, WA; and Elizabeth Ellington Chapter of DAR in Brementon, WA. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church
Betty was formerly married to Howard Lasley.
Survivors include three sons, Steven Eugene (Debra) Lasley, Veedersburg, Richard Westfall (Tina) Lasley, Port Orchard, WA, and Robert William (Kendra) Lasley, Ft. Wayne; two stepsons, Curtis Wayne (Norma) Lasley, Kentucky and Clifford Rinehart Lasley, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Caron Ann Williams & Christine Alice Lasley Maxwell Cline; two adopted sons, Joe (Leanora) Gonzales and Ramon Gonzales, both of Oregon; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Meharry (Judy) Westfall, Olney, IL, and a sister, Ruby Jean Rogers, Madison, IN; three nephews, a niece and their children and grandchildren.
A gravesite memorial service will be held in the Meharry Cemetery, Wingate on Saturday, November 30th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Wildman officiating.
